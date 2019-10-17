RSS
0959 GMT October 17, 2019

News ID: 260373
Published: 0816 GMT October 17, 2019

Iran unveils modern training jet

Iran unveils modern training jet

Yasin indigenous modern training jet- was unveiled on Thursday at a ceremony in the presence Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami.

Yasin training jet was launched today for the first time at Nojeh (Nozheh) Airbase in western province of Hamedan after passing final test phase, IRNA reported.

Yasin is designed and built by skilled Iranian experts and cooperation between Ministry of Defense, Iran Air Force and the Office for Development and Renovation of Science and Technology operating under Vice-President Sorena Sattari.

Yasin is of 12-meter length, four-meter height and 5.5-ton weight and capable of flying up to 12 km.

Iranian Yasin training jet is the most updated version of its kind in the world.

   
KeyWords
Iran
unveils
training jet
 
