Palestine health minister appreciates Iranian support

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila on Wednesday thanked Iran for its support to the Palestinian nation.

In a meeting with her Iranian counterpart Saeed Namaki on the sidelines of the 66th meeting of the Eastern Mediterranean Health Ministers late on Wednesday, she said that the State of Palestine follows independent policies and appreciates support of other countries, IRNA reported.

"We always believe in democracy, multilateralism and respecting others' views and adjust our domestic and foreign ties on the same basis," she said.

Palestine will be forerunner of global peace, she said, noting that peace originates from Palestine and Qods and it will not be established in the world until Palestinian Government be restored in Beit ul-Moqaddas as its capital, she said.

The three-day summit hosted by Iran will work until Thursday.