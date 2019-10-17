Northern Irish DUP says no to PM Johnson's Brexit deal

News ID: 260378 Published: 1035 GMT October 17, 2019

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party said on Thursday its position on Brexit had not changed and it could not support the deal being proposed by Boris Johnson and the European Union.

A spokesman told Reuters the party’s earlier opposition still stood after Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said a new deal had been agreed, which the British Prime Minister urged lawmakers in London to approve at the weekend, according to Reuters.com.

