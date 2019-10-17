RSS
0149 GMT October 17, 2019

News ID: 260381
Published: 1252 GMT October 17, 2019

UAE has taken steps to resolve dispute with Iran

Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates has taken steps to resolve dispute with Iran, and that Iran always wants friendly relations with the neighboring countries.

"Countries that even agree with US policies in the region want to resolve political issues and establish a friendly relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Vaezi said in Semnan, according to IRNA.

He said that tone of the Saudi Government about its relations with Iran has changed over the past few days and Iran has always welcomed friendly relations with Islamic countries.

   
