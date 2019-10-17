RSS
0513 GMT October 17, 2019

Published: 0348 GMT October 17, 2019

Iran mulling 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments

Head of Iranian President's Office Mahmoud Vaezi said on Thursday that a special committee is studying Iran's 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments.

Speaking to reporters in Semnan, Mahmoud Vaezi said on Thursday that a committee in the country is examining the other side's actions by implementing the third step in reducing its nuclear commitments, and if Iran's demands are not met, the 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments will be done, IRNA reported.

Vaezi added that  European countries are expected to fulfill their obligations.

Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office said that he reports of the Assessment Committee regarding the fulfillment of the obligations of the other countries will be completed and submitted to President Hassan Rouhani one week before the expiry of the two-month period.

   
