News ID: 260406
Published: 0518 GMT October 18, 2019

France claims to have foiled a September 11-inspired attack

France claims to have foiled a September 11-inspired attack

France’s Interior Minister said on Thursday that intelligence services had arrested a man for planning an attack inspired by plane attacks on the World Trade Center in New York in September 2001.

France has for several years grappled with how to respond to both homegrown terrorists and foreign militants following a series of attacks across the country. French officials say the threat of attacks remains very high.

On October 3, an IT specialist with suspected Takfiri sympathies, who had high level security clearance, killed three officers and one civilian employee before he was shot dead by another police officer, Presstv Reported.

“Just before (that attack) there was a 60th attempted attack since 2013,” Christophe Castaner told France 2 television.

“An individual, who was inspired by the events of September 11 and the planes which destroyed the World Trade Center towers, was arrested by our intelligence services.”

France has seen more than 230 people killed in the last four years on its territory from terrorist attacks, notably in November 2015 after coordinated strikes across the capital.

The attacks were claimed by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in Syria, and were carried out in part by French-born fighters.

Officials now fear dozens of their nationals held in Kurdish-controlled camps and prisons could escape and return home following a Turkish offensive in northern Syria that is targeting Kurdish militias guarding them.

 
   
