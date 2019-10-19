Democratic Unionist Party: Brexit deal to open path to united Ireland

The DUP has threatened to vote against the Brexit deal agreed upon by Mr. Johnson and EU officials on Thursday, as many unionists inside and outside the party expressed fear for Northern Ireland’s position in the United Kingdom, Presstv Reported.

“Conservative & Unionist MPs must take a stand for the Union and join us in rejecting this deal. Internal & burdensome trade barriers will be erected within the UK without parallel consent from both unionists & nationalists. This is not Brexit,” DUP MP Sammy Wilson tweeted on Friday.

Under Mr. Johnson’s deal, a border would be drawn down the Irish Sea, treating Northern Ireland differently to the rest of the UK. Northern Ireland would stay aligned to the EU single market, while keeping it a part of the UK's customs territory.

The Northern Ireland Assembly would be given the right to vote every four years if it chooses to stay in the scheme.

“We will not support a deal which is detrimental to Northern Ireland, which damages our economy in the process and which tears up the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement safeguards upon which the power sharing arrangements in Northern Ireland depend,” said Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the DUP.

Tory MPs are also being urged by the DUP to vote against the deal slated to be heard during Saturday’s rare Commons meeting.

The backing of the 10 DUP MPs is crucial for the success of that vote because many Conservative Brexiteers have indicated they will not back a deal that is opposed by unionists.

The prospect of Northern Ireland leaving the UK, possibly followed by Scotland and Wales, may come into fruition in the future. They may take their cue from isolationist Brexiteers, who are seeing their own dream of breaking away from the European Union, come into reality.

And unlike England post-Brexit, an independent Northern Ireland, or Scotland or Wales, may seek membership in the EU, which could be reformed to reflect the democratic importance of smaller nation states and regions.