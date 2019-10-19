RSS
Published: 0239 GMT October 19, 2019

Three Iranian short films to vie at Baku festival

Three Iranian short films to vie at Baku festival

A lineup of three Iranian short films was scheduled to take part at the Baku International Short Film Festival in Azerbaijan.

Two of the selected Iranian titles are Behnam Assadollahi’s ‘The Heavy Shadows of the Crow’ and ‘Elders’ directed by Parisa Sedaei-Azar and Ramin Farzaneh. They will be in competition at the Fiction category of the event, ifilmtv.com reported.

A tagline for Asadollahi’s film reads, “And the Humans grow out of the soil”.

Ameneh Monshizadeh’s animation ‘Parivash’ is also the third title which is set to compete at the Animation section of the festival.

Established in 2004, the Baku International Short Film Festival aims to review and discuss films and select the best ones. It also means to be a medium through which local filmmakers can widen their horizons and get to know internationals trends.

This year, the event holds its 10th edition; and films from Egypt, Sweden, Germany and Russia are also in attendance.

The event is slated for November 6-9.

 

   
