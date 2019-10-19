Kosovo, Russia teams to be kept apart in European competitions

Teams from Kosovo and Russia will be kept apart in UEFA competitions indefinitely because of security risks, European soccer’s governing body said.

“Having taken account of the security risks surrounding matches between teams from Russia and Kosovo, the (emergency panel) decided that the two teams shall no longer be drawn against each other in any future UEFA competitions until further notice,” said UEFA in a statement, Reuters reported.

UEFA added that two matches already scheduled between Kosovo and Russia in the women’s Euro 2021 qualifying tournament would go ahead, but on neutral venues. The first meeting was due to be played on October 4 but was postponed until a date to be decided.

Kosovo was granted full membership of UEFA and FIFA in 2016 despite strong opposition from Serbia.

UEFA often keeps teams apart where it considers that matches could be politically sensitive.

At the draw for the Euro 2020 qualifying competition, Kosovo-Serbia, Russia-Ukraine, Armenia-Azerbaijan and Spain-Gibraltar were all kept apart.

Russian and Ukrainian teams have been kept separated in 2014. This also meant that Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk could be not drawn against Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow or Zenit St. Petersburg in this season’s Champions League.