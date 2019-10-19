Iran-UK trade relations growing despite US sanctions: Traders

Attendants at a meeting dubbed “Iran-UK Business Relations: Opportunities and Prospects,” which was held in London on Friday stressed that despite US sanctions and problems with financial and banking transactions, trade relations between the two countries were growing thanks to the role of small- and medium-sized companies.

Some 50 Iranian trade, agricultural, and livestock industry companies as well as dozens of British firms were represented at the meeting, IRNA reported.

Oliver Todd, the director general of business affairs at the British Embassy in Tehran, who attended the meeting said: “The volume of trade relations between the two countries shows that despite political developments, there are opportunities for development of business and economic cooperation.”

Former British ambassador to Tehran Richard Dalton said in the meeting that the path of legal trade with Iran is open.

Dalton, a well-known advocate of ties with Tehran who is the vice president of the British-Iranian Chamber of Commerce said, “Trade with Iran is still possible,” although he also talked about the hindrances in the way of conducting business with Iran, including Europe’s delays in coming up with a practical mechanism to help Iran in its international transactions regardless of US sanctions.