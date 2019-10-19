RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0605 GMT October 19, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260454
Published: 0420 GMT October 19, 2019

Annual saffron harvest to hit 430 tons: Official

Annual saffron harvest to hit 430 tons: Official

Iran expects its saffron production to reach 430 tons in the current Iranian year (started March 21), said the medicinal plants project manager of Iran's Ministry of Agriculture.

Hossein Zeinali noted that 113,000-115,000 hectares of land have been allocated to saffron during the current year, IRNA reported.

He also stressed that saffron was planted in most of Iran's provinces, adding that Khorassan Razavi, North Khorassan and South Khorassan provinces now account for almost 85-90 percent of the country's total saffron output.

He went on to say that presently almost 200,000 families are involved in saffron production.

Iran produced 404 tons of saffron during the year to March 20, of which 280 tons were exported.

The annual average saffron consumption per capita is 4-5 grams, though presently, every Iranian uses less than 0.7 grams of saffron per year, Zeinali added.

The official said on October 3 that Iran exported 74 tons of saffron worth $78 million during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21-August 22),

“More than 40 countries were customers of Iranian saffron during the period. Spain, Vietnam, Qatar and the UAE were the biggest importers,” Zeinali said.

   
KeyWords
Iran
saffron
harvest
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1617 sec