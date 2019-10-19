Annual saffron harvest to hit 430 tons: Official

Iran expects its saffron production to reach 430 tons in the current Iranian year (started March 21), said the medicinal plants project manager of Iran's Ministry of Agriculture.

Hossein Zeinali noted that 113,000-115,000 hectares of land have been allocated to saffron during the current year, IRNA reported.

He also stressed that saffron was planted in most of Iran's provinces, adding that Khorassan Razavi, North Khorassan and South Khorassan provinces now account for almost 85-90 percent of the country's total saffron output.

He went on to say that presently almost 200,000 families are involved in saffron production.

Iran produced 404 tons of saffron during the year to March 20, of which 280 tons were exported.

The annual average saffron consumption per capita is 4-5 grams, though presently, every Iranian uses less than 0.7 grams of saffron per year, Zeinali added.

The official said on October 3 that Iran exported 74 tons of saffron worth $78 million during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21-August 22),

“More than 40 countries were customers of Iranian saffron during the period. Spain, Vietnam, Qatar and the UAE were the biggest importers,” Zeinali said.