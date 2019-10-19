RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1001 GMT October 19, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260463
Published: 0606 GMT October 19, 2019

A vote on PM's new Brexit deal now expected next week

A vote on PM's new Brexit deal now expected next week

In an extraordinary session of the House of Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been forced to request a delay to Brexit by 322 votes to 306.

The amendment was requested by Tory MP Oliver Letwin and it precedes a historic vote on the PM’s proposed new Brexit deal, which was scheduled for later today, Presstv Reported.

Johnson now says the vote will take place next week. 

The logic behind Letwin’s amendment is to prevent an “accidental” no-deal Brexit on October 31. The idea is for all necessary legislation to be in place so as to make no-deal Brexit legally, and practically, impossible.

Today was the first time in 37 years that the British Parliament had met on a Saturday.

The vote in the House of Commons unfolded against continuing politically instability, as tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through central London demanding a public vote on the PM’s new Brexit deal.

 

 

   
KeyWords
vote
Brexit deal
Prime Minister
Boris Johnson
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2462 sec