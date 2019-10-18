Tulsi Gabbard: Hillary Clinton is the ‘the queen of warmongers’

The Hawaii congresswoman made the remarks on Friday after the former presidential candidate suggested the Russians were “grooming” Gabbard to give up her Democratic primary bid and run for president as a third-party candidate and champion their interests, Presstv Reported.

"I'm not making any predictions, but I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate," Clinton said. "She's the favorite of the Russians."

In a series of tweets, Gabbard called Clinton the "personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

Gabbard said, "Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.”

"From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a ... concerted campaign to destroy my reputation,” she said.

"We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know - it was always you, through your proxies and... powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose,” Gabbard continued.

Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran, has repeatedly spoken against neoconservative war hawks with a history of supporting regime change wars. On the contrary, Clinton has supported America’s imperialist wars.

American writer, journalist and political commentator Stephen Lendman once said Clinton is “a war goddess” who has supported all of the United States’ “imperial wars from Afghanistan, to Iraq, to Libya, to Syria.”

Gabbard served in a field medical unit of the Hawaii Army National Guard in a combat zone in Iraq from 2004 to 2005. She has been the US Representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district since 2013.

During the first Democratic presidential primary debate in June in Miami, Florida, Gabbard warned that US President Donald Trump and his hawkish advisers were leading the United States towards a "disastrous" war with Iran.

She warned the US that a war with Iran would be "far more devastating" for America than the Iraq War ever was.

In an interview with the CBS News, Gabbard blasted Trump for withdrawing the country from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and warned that the Republican president is "pushing us closer and closer to war” with the Islamic Republic.

Gabbard has held these anti-interventionist foreign policy positions, which are central to her campaign, over her four terms in Congress.