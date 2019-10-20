RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0233 GMT October 20, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260472
Published: 1006 GMT October 20, 2019

Tabriz heritage en route to UNESCO inscription

Tabriz heritage en route to UNESCO inscription
mehrnews.com

Iran and Germany are expanding archeological collaboration in line with the plans to inscribe the ruins of Rab’-e Rashidi, an educational complex dating back to the 14th century, in the northwestern East Azarbaijan Province, on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Based on a multilateral agreement signed by East Azarbaijan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization, Tabriz Municipality, Tabriz Islamic Art University, and German Archeological Institute, archeologists are now carrying a new round study on the site, hoping to put the historical heritage on UNESCO's list, mehrnews.com wrote.

Back in 2016, researchers conducted the first chapter of an international project that laid the basic groundwork for UNESCO recognition of Rab'-e Rashidi.

Archeological speculations, geophysical surveys, 3D laser scans, endoscopy of the ancient structure were among exertions carried out during the project.

Situated in the northwestern city of Tabriz, Rab’-e Rashidi was established during the reign of Ghazan, a ruler of the Ilkhanid dynasty. It embraces a paper factory, a library, a hospital (Dar-al-Shafa), a Quranic center (Dar-al-Quran), residential facilities for teachers, students’ quarters and a caravanserai amongst other facilities.

It is said that students from Iran, China, Egypt, and Syria studied in the complex under the supervision of physicians, intellectuals, scientists and Islamic scholars.

   
KeyWords
Tabriz
UNESCO
inscription
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/2926 sec