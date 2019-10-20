RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0233 GMT October 20, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260473
Published: 1008 GMT October 20, 2019

IMF to examine climate risk to financial markets, official says

IMF to examine climate risk to financial markets, official says
REUTERS

The International Monetary Fund is examining the impact of climate on the world’s financial markets and whether it is priced into market valuations, the head of the global lender’s markets division said.

“We are doing work on the pricing of climate risks and to what extent it is priced into stock and bond markets,” said Tobias Adrian, financial counsellor and director of the IMF’s monetary and capital markets department, Reuters reported.

“We are going to look at stock markets country by country, then by sector.”

The financial cost of climate change was the subject of many discussions at the IMF during its fall meetings last week.

“People are more and more aware of this — there’s a certain urge around climate that is new,” Adrian said.

“It’s very hopeful that people focus on it, but the reason they focus is that they’re worried. The fact that this really has become a big topic at the IMF speaks for itself.”

Adrian said that to some economies, climate poses a short-term risk, such as in the Bahamas, which was slammed by Hurricane Dorian in September. However, to most economies, the risks are long term.

Some investors have become concerned that climate risk is underpriced in residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, which are pools of home loans sold to investors, with exposure to climate hot spots like Texas and Florida.

   
KeyWords
examine
financial
official says
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/5409 sec