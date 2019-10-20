RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0232 GMT October 20, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260483
Published: 0129 GMT October 20, 2019

China's next commercial rockets to make test flights in 2020, 2021: Report

China's next commercial rockets to make test flights in 2020, 2021: Report
AFP

China will launch test flights for the next two space rockets in its Smart Dragon series meant for commercial use in 2020 and 2021, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, as an expected boom in satellite deployment gathers pace.

The release of the flight schedule by China Rocket Co., a unit of state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., comes two months after the firm’s first reusable rocket, the 23-ton Smart Dragon-1, delivered three satellites into orbit, Reuters reported.

China envisions constellations of commercial satellites that can offer services ranging from high-speed Internet for aircraft to tracking coal shipments. Reusable designs will enable frequent rocket launches and help keep costs down.

The solid-propellant Smart Dragon-2, weighing about 60 tons and with a total length of 21 meters, will be capable of sending 500kg payloads into orbit at an altitude of 500km (310 miles), Xinhua said. It is expected to conduct a flight test next year.

At about 116 tons and with a length of 31 meters, the Smart Dragon-3, set for a test flight in 2021, will be capable of sending 1.5 ton payloads into orbit, Xinhua added.

In July, Beijing-based iSpace became the first private Chinese firm to deliver a satellite into orbit on its rocket. Since late last year, two other startups have attempted to launch satellites but failed.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
commercial rockets
China
China Rocket Co.
Dragon-2
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4630 sec