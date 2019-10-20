VAR company apologizes for calls in Spurs-Watford drama

KIERAN MCMANUS/SHUTTERSTOCK Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli (R) controls the ball before scoring the equalizer against Watford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, on October 19, 2019.

The company that provides VAR technology promised to work with officials and the Premier League after problems mired a 1-1 draw between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford.

Watford initially got off to a flying start in Saturday's match when Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in the sixth minute for the visitor, Reuters reported.

The league's basement club, however, was later not given a potential penalty when Gerard Deulofeu was tripped by Jan Vertonghen.

More controversy arose when Dele Alli denied Watford its first win in nine games with a late strike that was initially ruled out for handball then awarded after a VAR review, even though Harry Kane appeared to push defender Christian Kabasele in the buildup.

The moment was also shrouded in confusion when the screens at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at first said ‘No Goal’ before correcting itself to show the goal had been awarded.

Hawk-Eye Innovations, the company which provides the technology, apologized to both teams' fans "for the confusion caused."

"We are working together with the Professional Game Match Officials Board and the Premier League to understand the root cause of this problem and propose a series of measures to ensure it won't happen again," it said in a statement.

Watford coach Quique Sanchez Flores said he is losing his faith in VAR as a force for good in the game after the decisive decisions went against his side.

"I was thinking VAR is something objective but I'm starting to think it's very subjective," Sanchez Flores said after the game.

"I think it's a foul from Kane on Kabasele, he pushed him with his hands. I think we are losing something. It's very weird, you think VAR is helping football but then it's not."

Sanchez Flores was also asked about Deulofeu's appeal for a penalty.

"It's a penalty, I have no idea [why it wasn't given]," he said

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino said the mistake on the VAR screen had nothing to do with his club and was a Premier League issue.

He also said the way his side managed to salvage a point might help steer Spurs back on course after a rotten run, including a 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich and a 3-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

"After Bayern our confidence was on the floor. It was so important the way we achieved the point in the end, we kept fighting," Pochettino said.

"I hope this is the first step we need to build our confidence again."