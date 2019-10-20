Secondary circuit of Arak heavy water reactor to come on stream: Official

The secondary circuit of the Arak heavy water reactor in central Iran will become operational within the next two weeks, a special assistant to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced.

During a visit to an exhibition of Iran’s nuclear achievements in the southeastern city of Kerman on Sunday, Ali Asghar Zarea’n said the second circuit of Arak heavy water reactor, which is being redesigned, will come into service in two weeks, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He also noted that Iran produces 20 tons of heavy water per annum and exports the material to a number of countries, adding that the annual capacity of heavy water production in the country stands at 25 tons.

Zarea’n also said Iran is among the 10 countries in the world with the nuclear fuel cycle technology.

The official also stressed that Iran has become self-sufficient in designing and manufacturing centrifuge machines and is capable of producing any type of centrifuges.

The AEOI chief, Ali Akbar Salehi early this month said the organization will make “the secondary part of the Arak heavy water reactor facility operational as early as the coming three weeks; the reactor consists of primary and secondary sections whereby an overwhelming part of (nuclear) processes is done in the latter.”

According to the 2015 nuclear deal reached with a group of world powers, Iran is entitled to “redesign and rebuild a modernized heavy water research reactor in Arak, based on an agreed conceptual design, using fuel enriched up to 3.67 %, in a form of an international partnership which will certify the final design.”

In November 2015, the document on redesigning the heavy water reactor was signed by all parties to the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In May 2018, the US withdrew from the nuclear deal.