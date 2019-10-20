RSS
0903 GMT October 20, 2019

News ID: 260496
Published: 0241 GMT October 20, 2019

Iran’s ‘A Hairy Tale’ recount bags Warsaw Special Jury Award

Iran’s ‘A Hairy Tale’ recount bags Warsaw Special Jury Award

Iranian film ‘A Hairy Tale’ (‘Maskharehbaz’ in Persian) also known as ‘The clown’, by Homayoun Ghanizadeh, won the Special Jury Award of 35th edition of Warsaw Film Festival in Poland, held on October 11-20.

The black comedy, which competed at the festival’s International Competition section, is about three hairdressers with different tastes, each of them crazy about their own interests, IRNA wrote.

The cast of the film includes several prominent stars such as Ali Nassirian, Saber Abar, Babak Hamidian, Reza Kianian, and Hedieh Tehrani.

Ghanizadeh’s debut feature had won several awards at this year’s edition of Iran’s Fajr Film Festival, including best supporting actor for Nassirian, Crystal Simorgh for Best Film of Vision of Art and Experience, and Best Film in the New Vision category.

The jury panel for the International Competition of this year's Warsaw Film Festival were Małgorzata Bela-Pawlikowska (Poland), Oana Giurgiu (Romania), Hanna Slak (Slovenia), Bujar Alimani (Albania), and Michal Leszczyłowski, Polish director-cum-editor living in Sweden.

The polish festival’s Grand Prix and Best Director award went to 'Shindisi' by Georgian director Dito Tsintsadze.

 

   
KeyWords
Warsaw
Special Jury Award
‘A Hairy Tale’
IranDaily
 
