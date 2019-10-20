Diplomacy can solve regional tensions: Qatar

Qatar said Iran and some neighboring Arab countries can solve regional tensions through "constructive dialogue and diplomacy."

"The tension is not sectarian, as it appears to some; rather it is a power and influence struggle in the region between two different poles," the Qatari spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lolwah al-khater, said in response to a question about the nature of tensions between some regional Arab nations and Iran, on the sidelines of a panel titled "Middle East- Is Anyone Still Looking for a Solution," Press TV reported.

Tensions have been high in the Persian Gulf after a series of suspicious explosions targeted oil tankers crossing the Strait of Hormuz earlier this year.

Elsewhere in her speech, Al-Khater stressed the importance of settling regional issues through independent will of all countries involved, saying such determination should represent their collective interests and separate the accounts of international players.

She added that the ability to effectively deal with problems will increase if external interests are not taken into consideration.

Al-Khater's remarks came a few days after Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said relations between Doha and Tehran are based on mutual interests.

Speaking at a session held within the framework of the 2019 Global Security Forum on October 15, the Qatari minister added, "Iran is a neighbor to us, and since the inception of the State of Qatar, we have not seen any violent or aggressive behavior."

He admitted that Iran and Qatar have disagreements on many regional issues, saying, "We do not endorse some of their activities, and they do not endorse some of our activities.”

“But there is an understanding that we are neighbors and we must coexist, and this relationship is based on mutual respect,” he added.