Iran to celebrate Int’l Animation Day

International Animated Film Association (ASIFA) chapter in Iran, in collaboration with the Iranian Animation Guild, will be organizing a special outing in the nature on November 8 to celebrate the 18th International Animation Day.

The program includes picnicking on the outskirts of the capital Tehran, screening of nominated short animated films of Iran Independent Animation Celebration, and an interactive animation performance in the nature by Aqil Hosseinian, Mehr News Agency reported.

Those interested in taking part at this special program should register until October 26.

October 28 was proclaimed as the International Animation Day in 2002 by the ASIFA as the main global event to celebrate the art of animation. This day marks the first public performance of Charles-Émile Reynaud's ‘Théâtre Optique’ at the Grevin Museum in Paris, 1892.

ASIFA is an international non-profit organization founded in 1960, with chapters in as many as 30 countries including Iran that hold events and gatherings for animators to connect.