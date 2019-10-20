RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0904 GMT October 20, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260500
Published: 0308 GMT October 20, 2019

Iran to celebrate Int’l Animation Day

Iran to celebrate Int’l Animation Day

International Animated Film Association (ASIFA) chapter in Iran, in collaboration with the Iranian Animation Guild, will be organizing a special outing in the nature on November 8 to celebrate the 18th International Animation Day.

The program includes picnicking on the outskirts of the capital Tehran, screening of nominated short animated films of Iran Independent Animation Celebration, and an interactive animation performance in the nature by Aqil Hosseinian, Mehr News Agency reported.

Those interested in taking part at this special program should register until October 26.

October 28 was proclaimed as the International Animation Day in 2002 by the ASIFA as the main global event to celebrate the art of animation. This day marks the first public performance of Charles-Émile Reynaud's ‘Théâtre Optique’ at the Grevin Museum in Paris, 1892.

ASIFA is an international non-profit organization founded in 1960, with chapters in as many as 30 countries including Iran that hold events and gatherings for animators to connect.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
animation day
Iran
ASIFA
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0608 sec