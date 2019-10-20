RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0903 GMT October 20, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260501
Published: 0309 GMT October 20, 2019

Tarantino won't censor ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ for China

Tarantino won't censor ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ for China

American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino will not edit ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ to placate Chinese demand, the Hollywood Reporter said.

Tarantino maintained a firm “take it or leave it stance” after Chinese regulators put the brakes on a scheduled October 25 release, the publication reported, adding that Sony Pictures Entertainment was not given an explanation as to the delay. The studio declined to comment, the Reporter said.

Some believe the Chinese decision stems from Tarantino’s depiction of the late martial arts star Bruce Lee, a hero to many in China. Family and friends have alleged Tarantino wrongly portrayed Lee as a caricature.

Sources told the Reporter Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, had asked China’s national film administration to demand Tarantino change his characterization.

In July, Lee told the Wrap “It was really uncomfortable to sit in the theater and listen to people laugh at my father.”

Tarantino – who is notoriously opposed to fiddling with his films and maintains final-cut rights in his contracts – does not plan to cooperate with Chinese authorities, the Reporter said.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and centers on events preceding the grisly Manson family murders in Los Angeles in 1969.

 

   
KeyWords
Tarantino
‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
China
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0636 sec