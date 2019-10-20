RSS
Published: 0335 GMT October 20, 2019

Iran, Germany to cooperate on seed production

Iran, Germany to cooperate on seed production

Central Organization for Rural Cooperatives of Iran (CORC) launched cooperation with a German agricultural company to import and produce six new varieties of canola and sugar beet seed, Iranian Deputy Minister of Agricultural Jihad Hossein Shirzad said.

Shirzad, also the managing director of CORC, noted that his organization has facilitated contract between Central Union of the Rural Production Cooperatives (CURPC) and the German seed production company (KWS).

He added that three varieties of winter canola seed, as well as the sugar beet have been imported under the supervision of the Agriculture Research Institutes.

"These high-yielding and bolting-resistant seeds are going to be farmed in the selected farms of the agricultural cooperatives across the country during this autumn cultivation season under participatory varietal selection (PVS) framework," the official underscored.

   
