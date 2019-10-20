RSS
0903 GMT October 20, 2019

News ID: 260510
Published: 0423 GMT October 20, 2019

Germany holds massive anti-terrorism exercise

Germany holds massive anti-terrorism exercise

The German armed forces Budeswehr and police participated in the massive anti-terrorism exercise BWTEX (Baden-Wuerttemberg Terrorism Defense Exercise) at the Heuberg Training Area in Stetten am kalten Markt, in the south of Germany, on Saturday.

Some 2,500 people reportedly participated in the exercise, making it one of the largest-ever anti-terrorist drills in the country, Presstv Reported.

Footage shows a real-time simulated terrorist attack, featuring "gunmen" carrying out the attack and "victims" lying dead on the ground. Police officers, soldiers, and emergency services are then seen responding to the simulated attack.

The anti-terrorism exercise comes days after an attack outside a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle, which claimed the lives of two people.

   
KeyWords
Germany
anti-terrorism
Defense
 
