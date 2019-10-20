Germany holds massive anti-terrorism exercise

Some 2,500 people reportedly participated in the exercise, making it one of the largest-ever anti-terrorist drills in the country, Presstv Reported.
Footage shows a real-time simulated terrorist attack, featuring "gunmen" carrying out the attack and "victims" lying dead on the ground. Police officers, soldiers, and emergency services are then seen responding to the simulated attack.
The anti-terrorism exercise comes days after an attack outside a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle, which claimed the lives of two people.