'Hillary's gone crazy': Trump defends 2020 Dem rival Gabbard amid Clinton attacks

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at Hillary Clinton over her slandering of 2020 Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard, calling the former US first lady “crazy.”

During a Thursday interview, Clinton accused Gabbard of being a “Russian favorite” and claimed that the Russians were “grooming” the Hawaii congresswoman to give up her Democratic primary bid and run for president as a third-party candidate to champion their interests, Presstv Reported.

Clinton also called former 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein a “Russian asset.”

Trump sympathized with the Hawaii representative and Stein in a tweet on Sunday, taking a swipe at “crooked Hillary” for repeating the same accusations that her camp leveled against him during their 2016 face-off for the White House.

"So now Crooked Hillary is at it again! She is calling Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard 'a Russian favorite,' and Jill Stein 'a Russian asset,'" he tweeted. "As you may have heard, I was called a big Russia lover also (actually, I do like Russian people. I like all people!). Hillary’s gone Crazy!"

Trump, whose campaign was the focus of an extensive Russian interference probe, has long denied accusations of collusion and brushed aside evidence of alleged Kremlin meddling in 2016.

Gabbard has shot back at Clinton in a series of tweets and said the former first lady was the “embodiment of corruption,” and “the queen of warmongers.”

The 2020 Democratic hopeful also excoriated Clinton with a devastating put-down, calling her the "personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

Stein has also dismissed the accusation, saying the former first lady's claim was a "completely unhinged conspiracy theory."

Clinton has so far showed no evidence to back up her accusations of Moscow's interest in the two American officials.

Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran, has openly spoken against "neoconservative war hawks" who are waging wars against other countries in a bid to further their "regime change efforts."

Clinton, on the contrary, has supported America’s wars. In 2002, she voted for the invasion of Iraq as a New York senator, promoting unsubstantiated US intelligence claims that Iraq maintained a large arsenal of weapons of mass destruction.

As secretary of state, she supported former President Barack Obama's policy of training militants in Syria to bring down the legitimate government of President Bashar al-Assad.

She is also believed to have played a key role in persuading Obama to militarily intervene in Libya in March 2011. Back then, a coalition of US-backed Western countries, including the UK and France, launched missile and air strikes on Libya in a bid to help oust former dictator Muammar Gaddafi following a national uprising.

Obama has referred to the decision as his "worst mistake" as US president.