Esper in Afghanistan to discuss ‘next steps’ as Trump's plans fall apart

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has traveled to Afghanistan to determine Washington’s "next steps" amid stalled peace talks with the Taliban militant group and escalating violence in the country.

The Pentagon chief was greeted by his Afghan counterpart, Assadullah Khalid, as he landed in Kabul on Sunday, on his first visit to the country since being confirmed as US Defense Secretary in July, Presstv Reported.

"I'm looking ... to get a really good feel for what's happening on the ground in Afghanistan, and to talk what the way ahead may look like as well," Esper told reporters traveling with him.

"We think a political agreement is always the best way forward with regard to next steps in Afghanistan," he added.

He met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, a meeting that followed the Afghan government's decision to delay announcing the preliminary results of last month's presidential election.

Both Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, his current partner in the unity government, insist they have enough votes to win the election.

Esper’s visit comes as deep uncertainty around the fate of America's military mission in Afghanistan has complicated President Donald Trump’s promise to reduce troop levels there and ultimately end what has become the longest war in US history.

The US currently has more than 14,000 forces in Afghanistan. Trump promised last year to cut the number by at least 5,000.

Esper said that Washington could push ahead with the troops withdrawal without hurting on its alleged fight against al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorists in the country. However, he said any withdrawal should take place as part of a peace agreement with the Taliban.

Last month, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said he had reached a preliminary peace deal with the Taliban in what was viewed as a major breakthrough in the months-long talks between the two sides.

However, a surge in attacks by the Taliban and the death of an American soldier prompted Trump to cancel a secret Camp David meeting with the group’s leaders to finalize the deal.

Back then, the American head of state called the tentative agreement “dead.”

"The aim is to still get a peace agreement at some point, that's the best way forward," Esper said, without clarifying how long it may take before an agreement could be achieved.

The deal would have seen US forces begin to pull out from Afghanistan in return for various security commitments by the Taliban, including guarantees that the country would never become a platform for attacks against the US and its allies.

Khalilzad has since held informal talks with Taliban officials in Pakistan, stirring speculation that Washington is seeking to resume negotiations.