Only Siberian crane comes back to his second home, northern Iran

The only Siberian crane, named Omid in Iran, came back to his second home, Fereydunkenar Wetland, Mazandaran Province, northern Iran, to spend the winter season.

Abundant food and appropriate wealthier attracts the only surviving one of its kind. The bird entered the area one month earlier than last year. In 2017, Omid came to the area on December 21, and in 2018, it came on November 21, IRNA wrote.

An official in the Environment Department of Mazandaran Province told IRNA that though the lonely bird has come to the area one month earlier than last year, it is still not considered an early migration.

Korous Rabiee said everyone is taking care of Omid and nothings threatens it in Mazandaran, adding that shooting is banned in the wetland in which the crane is going to spend four months and the rangers of the department will monitor it every day.

Though Omid has lost its mate, Arezoo, he has kept coming to the area in the past 12 years. Of course in 2009 and 2015, he didn’t show up, and the environmentalists got worried about his absence.

The Siberian crane has been taking a fly of long distance of 5,000 km from its original habitat in Siberia to Fereydunkenar. It has flown over Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

It usually stays in the area for four months, but last year, it left after 97 days.

There were three population of the bird in the world. The central one has already become extinct. Omid is the last one of the western one. And the Eastern population, which includes about 3,000 cranes, breeds in northeastern Siberia and winters at Poyang Lake in the Lower Yangtze River Basin in China.