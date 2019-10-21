President Rouhani due in Azerbaijan for NAM Summit

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani plans to visit neighboring Azerbaijan to attend a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) due to be held in the Azeri capital city later this week, according to IRNA.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Rouhani will travel to Azerbaijan in the coming days to participate in the 18th NAM Summit, slated for October 25-26 in Baku, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will also accompany the president during the visit.

The summit will be preceded by the preparatory senior officials meeting on October 21-22 and the preparatory ministerial meeting on October 23-24.

The host nation will formally take over the chairmanship of NAM for the next three years at the Baku Summit, said an official.

NAM has 120 members as of April 2018, comprising 53 countries from Africa, 39 from Asia, 26 from Latin America and the Caribbean and two from Europe. There are 17 countries and 10 international organizations that are observers at NAM.

The Non-Aligned Movement was founded and held its first conference (the Belgrade Conference) in 1961 under the leadership of Josip Broz Tito of Yugoslavia, Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt, Jawaharlal Nehru of India, Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, and Sukarno of Indonesia.

The purpose of the organization was enumerated in the Havana Declaration of 1979 to ensure "the national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of non-aligned countries" in their struggle against imperialism, colonialism, neo-colonialism, racism, and all forms of foreign subjugation.

During the Cold War era, the NAM played a vital role in stabilizing the world order and preserving peace and security.