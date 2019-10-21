Iranian publications on display at Belgrade Book Fair

Iran is showcasing its publishing industry at the 64th Belgrade Book Fair which kicked off in Serbia on Sunday and will last till October 27.

The Iranian pavilion, organized by the country’s Cultural Fairs Institute, is participating at the book fair with over 100 books, handicrafts, maps, films and cultural brochures, IRNA reported.

Various religious, cultural and literary books such as ‘Nahj al-Balagha’, ‘’Al-Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya’, ‘Masnavi’, ‘Bustan’ (The Orchard), ‘Conference of the Birds’, Parvin E’tesami’s poems, ‘Rubayiat of Omar Khayyam’, ‘Anecdotes of Pious Men’ are being showcased by Iranian representatives.

The Belgrade book fair, with a floor area of some 30,000 square meters, has drawn 500 publishers including 60 foreign, 550 publishing centers and cultural centers as well as thousands of visitors.

Organizers expect around 200,000 visitors over the course of eight days.

The book fair, the most visited cultural event in Serbia, was opened by Milovan Vitezovic, writer and chairmen of Serbia's association of writers together with Haitham Al-Haj Ali, president of the General Egyptian Book Organization, who represents Egypt, the guest country this year.

In addition to Serbian stalls, publishers from Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Srpska, Belarus, UK, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Iran, France, the Netherlands, Northern Macedonia, Spain, Japan, Canada, China, Brazil, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Montenegro and Poland are participating in the event.

"The first Yugoslav Book Fair was held in 1956 at the Zagreb Fair, under the patronage of the President of Yugoslavia Josip Broz Tito. It was attended by the most prominent Yugoslav writers, including Ivo Andrić and Miroslav Krleža," according to the website of the event.