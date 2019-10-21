Iran’s ‘Double’ to attend Female Eye Film Festival in Canada

Iranian short film, ‘Double,’ directed by Ronak Ja’fari, will have its 12th international screening at the 17th edition of Female Eye Film Festival in Canada.

The Female Eye Film Festival is a competitive international film festival established in 2001. It is Toronto’s only international film festival geared specifically for women directors, ISNA reported.

‘Double,’ which revolves around two women trekking a long road to a village, has gone on screen at a number of global film events, including the 40th Moscow International Film Festival in Russia where it has been named among the three best short films.

The short film has also received two nominations at the North Europe International Film Festival Fusion.

The 2019 Female Eye Film Festival will be held November 7-10 in Toronto.