Missile-hit Iranian oil tanker enters Iran waters

An Iranian oil tanker hit by rockets off Saudi Arabia on October 11 arrived in Iran’s territorial waters on Monday, the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) said in a statement.

The NITC said the tanker will anchor in the waters of Iranian Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf within two days to unload its oil, according to IRNA.

Company experts will repair the damaged hull of the tanker, Sabiti, which came under attack 60 miles off the coast of Saudi port city of Jeddah in the Red Sea, leading to a leak which was quickly contained.

The vessel, owned by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), is carrying 140,000 tons of crude oil which remains intact due to timely measures taken to contain the leak.

Last Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the attack on the Iranian tanker was a “complicated action” in which “one or more governments” were involved.

“According to information received, the attack on the Iranian tanker has been carried out by one or more governments. Of course, investigations are underway, but as long as we have not reached definitive conclusions, we will not accuse any government,” Zarif said.

Zarif said Tuesday, “The attack on the Iranian tanker was a sophisticated, state-sponsored action.”

President Hassan Rouhani said the incident was captured on video, which showed the direction the rockets had been fired from.

Rouhani also said the attack was undoubtedly carried out by a government, and that there would be consequences.