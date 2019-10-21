RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0553 GMT October 21, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260561
Published: 0338 GMT October 21, 2019

Larijani: South Africa investment procedure facilitated in Iran

Larijani: South Africa investment procedure facilitated in Iran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the investment procedure in Iran has been facilitated for South Africa, adding that bilateral ties between two countries need a jump in economic cooperation.

Speaking at a meeting with South African Ambassador to Iran Vika Mazwi Khumalo, Larijani said considering the fact that South Africa is an effective country in Africa, it should be a pioneer in developing trade relations with Iran, IRNA reported.

He noted that bilateral relations between Iran and South Africa need a move in economic cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction over holding the Iran-South Africa Joint Economic Commission, he said it is the beginning of promoting economic relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani stressed boosting political and parliamentary relations.

He also called for implementing agreements signed between Iran and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Mazwi Khumalo underscored the importance of reinforcing relations between the two countries, saying the recent joint economic commission meeting has resulted in signing new bilateral agreements.

He described relations between Iran and South Africa as strong and fruitful, saying developing banking cooperation is the prerequisite for promoting economic relations.

Holding various exhibitions in Iran and South Africa is significant for finding capacities of both countries concerning developing cooperation, the diplomat said.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
South Africa
speaker
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0647 sec