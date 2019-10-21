Larijani: South Africa investment procedure facilitated in Iran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the investment procedure in Iran has been facilitated for South Africa, adding that bilateral ties between two countries need a jump in economic cooperation.

Speaking at a meeting with South African Ambassador to Iran Vika Mazwi Khumalo, Larijani said considering the fact that South Africa is an effective country in Africa, it should be a pioneer in developing trade relations with Iran, IRNA reported.

He noted that bilateral relations between Iran and South Africa need a move in economic cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction over holding the Iran-South Africa Joint Economic Commission, he said it is the beginning of promoting economic relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani stressed boosting political and parliamentary relations.

He also called for implementing agreements signed between Iran and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Mazwi Khumalo underscored the importance of reinforcing relations between the two countries, saying the recent joint economic commission meeting has resulted in signing new bilateral agreements.

He described relations between Iran and South Africa as strong and fruitful, saying developing banking cooperation is the prerequisite for promoting economic relations.

Holding various exhibitions in Iran and South Africa is significant for finding capacities of both countries concerning developing cooperation, the diplomat said.