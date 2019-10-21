Iran collects double world wushu golds

Sports Desk

Iran’s Shahrbanoo Mansourian and Maryam Hashemi grabbed a couple of gold medals at the 2019 World Wushu Championships in Shanghai, China.

On Monday, Mansourian, 33, representing Iran in the women’s sanda 70kg weight class, overcame Brazil’s Cristina Oliveira by a 12-point advantage in the final for the country’s first gold of the competitions.

Switzerland’s Priscilla Staubli and Kristina Morozova of Russia – beaten by Mansourian in the semifinals – settled for the joint-bronze medals of the weight division.

Hashemi took Iran’s gold tally to two after beating India’s Poonam in the women’s sanda 75kg final.

Egyptian Heba Mohamed and Benregreg Nesrine of Algeria took the bronzes of the category.

The two gold medals put Iran in the third place of the medals table.

China tops the table with six golds, followed by Macau – which has collected two golds, three silvers and two bronzes.

Having started on October 19, the 15th edition of the world champion finishes on October 23 in China’s costal city.