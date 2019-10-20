Hillary claim Russia is ‘grooming’ 2020 candidate baseless: Pete Buttigieg

US Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg dismisses a Hillary Clinton’s claim that a female 2020 candidate is a “favorite of the Russians” for the 2020 US presidential election.

On Friday, Clinton, a former Democratic presidential nominee, suggested that Tulsi Gabbard is a "Russian asset," and that she was being “groomed” by Moscow to act as a spoiler in the 2020 race, Presstv Reported.

“They’re also going to do third-party again. And I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians, they have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far..." Clinton told David Plouffe on “Campaign HQ”, a podcast run by the 2008 Obama campaign manager.

Currently, there are five Democratic women running for president, including Gabbard, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Kloubuchar, California Sen. Kamala Harria and author Marianne Williamson.

And even though Clinton did not mention Gabbard by name, the comment appeared to be aimed at the Hawaii Rep.

Buttigieg rebutted the claim, saying, "I don't know what the basis is for that, but I consider her to be a competitor. I respect her service. I also have very different views than she does, especially on foreign policy, and I would prefer to have that argument in terms of policy which is what we do at debates and what we're doing as we go forward."

“I think statements like that ought to be backed by evidence,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor told CNN.

Meanwhile, Gabbard took to Twitter on Sunday, saying, "If they can falsely portray me as a traitor, then they can do it to anyone."

Clinton, who lost the 2016 vote to Donald Trump in a surprising defeat, had previously stated that she believes Russian interference was a factor in her loss to Trump in the race for the White House.

US intelligence agencies claimed Moscow had meddled in the election with a campaign of email hacking and online propaganda aimed at sowing discord in the United States, hurting Clinton in favor of Trump.

Both Trump and Russia, however, repeatedly denied the accusations.

The president on Sunday sympathized with the Hawaii representative, lashing out at Clinton over her claim.