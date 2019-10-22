Iran manufacturing cutting-edge naval products: Defense Minister

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said homegrown naval products have been manufactured by the Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization using cutting-edge technologies.

After paying a visit to the facilities of the organization on Tuesday, Hatami said Iranian naval industries have acquired advanced and sophisticated technologies in manufacturing propulsion systems and engines, Tasnim reported.

The main feature of the naval equipment manufactured by the Defense Ministry is that they are at the cutting edge of technology and meet international standards, he added.

Referring to the failed US plan to form a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf, Hatami said the Islamic Republic has reached such a high level of deterrent power in various fronts that there is no threat of harm to the country.

The minister also emphasized the need to pursue mechanisms for the enhancement of maritime security more seriously.

Iran’s defense industries have turned the sanctions into an opportunity by relying on the local human resources and homegrown technologies, Hatami concluded.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

In recent years, Iran’s naval forces have increased their presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.