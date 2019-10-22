RSS
0630 GMT October 22, 2019

News ID: 260597
Published: 0236 GMT October 22, 2019

China keen on cooperating with Iran over Mideast stability: Envoy

China keen on cooperating with Iran over Mideast stability: Envoy
IRNA

A senior Chinese diplomat said Beijing attaches great importance to peace and stability in the Middle East and is keen on keeping up consultations with Iran in this regard.

China’s special envoy for Middle East affairs Zhai June made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran, where both sides exchanged views about issues of bilateral and regional significance, Press TV reported.

During the talks, the two sides highlighted strategic ties between Tehran and Beijing.

Zarif pointed to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s new regional peace initiative, dubbed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), and said Tehran welcomes Beijing’s positive role in ensuring regional peace and stability.

In an address to the 74th session of the General Assembly on September 25, Rouhani said that the “coalition of hope” aims to promote peace, stability, progress and prosperity of littoral states and help achieve mutual understanding and establish peaceful and friendly relations among them.

In a meeting with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs in Beijing late in August, Zarif said disregard for international law has increased during recent years, describing this as a reason for boosting international cooperation between Iran and China.

“Inattention to international regulations and humiliation of international law has been on the rise and this is why the two countries of Iran and China, as age-old friends, need to further expand their bilateral cooperation,” Iran’s top diplomat said.

 

 

   
