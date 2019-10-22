America’s economic terrorism fails to halt Iran’s progress: Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said US President Donald Trump’s economic terrorism against Tehran has failed to hinder Iranian youth from developing “cutting-edge technology and nano-medicines.”

“2500 young entrepreneurs have turned an old building in Tehran into an innovation factory to develop cutting-edge tech—gaming, nano medicine, #AI, #IoT.... @realDonaldTrump's #EconomicTerrorism is out to block them and their ideas, but they're relentless in pursuit of their dreams,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday after visiting an industrial complex in Tehran Province.

Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers in May 2018 and unleashed a so-called “maximum pressure” campaign – mainly focused on the Iranian economy – coupled with military threats.

Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the JCPOA after the US withdrawal, but the three EU parties to the deal (France, Britain, and Germany) have failed to ensure Iran’s economic interests.

The EU’s inaction forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments to the nuclear deal, including a rise in the stockpile of enriched uranium.

Iran maintains that the new measures are not designed to harm the JCPOA but to save the accord by creating a balance in the commitments.