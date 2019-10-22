Iran invites UN experts to participate in oil tanker investigation

Iran has invited the United Nations’ experts to participate in an investigation into a rocket attack on an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea almost two weeks ago.

In a letter on Monday, Iran’s mission to the UN called on the international body’s research teams to join the investigation into the cause of attack on Iranian oil tanker, Sabiti, which was hit by two rockets 60 miles off the coast of Saudi Jeddah port city on October 11, according to IRNA.

Iran said that it has already started its own investigation into the attack that Tehran described as a terrorist act carried out by state agents.

On Monday, the Iranian oil tanker entered the country’s territorial waters, the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) said.

The company said that its experts will repair the damaged hull of the tanker.

The vessel, owned by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), is carrying 140,000 tons of crude oil which remains intact due to timely measures taken to contain the leak.

Last Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the attack on the Iranian tanker was a “complicated action” in which “one or more governments” were involved.

“According to information received, the attack on the Iranian tanker has been carried out by one or more governments. Of course, investigations are underway, but as long as we have not reached definitive conclusions, we will not accuse any government,” Zarif said.

Zarif said Tuesday, “The attack on the Iranian tanker was a sophisticated, state-sponsored action.”

President Hassan Rouhani said the incident was captured on video, which showed the direction the rockets had been fired from.

Rouhani also said the attack was undoubtedly carried out by a government, and that there would be consequences.