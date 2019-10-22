Iran’s Mojiri, Mansourian claim world wushu golds

iranwushufed.ir Iran’s Mohammad Mojiri (C) Yung Chen Huang of Chinese Taipei (2nd L) and South Korean Yun Dong-hae (2nd R) pose for a photo with their medals at the 2019 World Wushu Championships in Shanghai, China, on October 22, 2019.

Sports Desk

Iran’s Mohammad Mojiri and Elaheh Mansourian grabbed a couple of gold medals at the World Wushu Championships in Shanghai, China, with Hanieh Rajabi bagging a silver.

On Tuesday, Mojiri notched up 9.633 points to win the gold at the men’s nandao form discipline – a first-ever taolu gold won by an Iranian in the world championships.

Yung Chen Huang of Chinese Taipei finished second with 9.620pts followed by South Korean Yun Dong-hae, who tallied 9.616pts for the third spot.

Mansourian won the country’s second gold of the day after she beat Turkey’s Ece Çakır in the women’s sanda 65kg final.

Yasmina Saidi of Algeria and Lebanon’s Lydia Salameh shared the third spot of the weight class.

In the women’s taolu, Rajabi, collecting 9.480pts, settled for a second-spot finish in the nandao contests, following Malaysian Tan Cheong Min.

Darya Latisheva of Uzbekistan took the bronze of the discipline.

Tuesday’s medals took the country’s tally to five as Iran overtook Macau to stand second in the overall table.

China tops the standings with seven golds.

On Monday, Shahrbanoo Mansourian – Elaheh’s sister – and Maryam Hashemi had opened the account for Iran with two women’s sanda golds.

Mansourian, 33, overcame Brazilian Cristina Oliveira in the 70kg final – for her fifth world gold – before Hashemi outpowered India’s Poonam in the 75kg final bout.

Having started on October 19, the 15th edition of the world champion finishes today.