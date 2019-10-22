RSS
0629 GMT October 22, 2019

News ID: 260605
Published: 0339 GMT October 22, 2019

Omani tourists’ arrivals in Iran spike in six months: Minister

Omani tourists' arrivals in Iran spike in six months: Minister

Omani arrivals in Iran grew 362 percent during the first half of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2019), in comparison with the same period last year, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said.

Omani arrivals in Iran grew 362 percent during the first half of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2019), in comparison with the same period last year, Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said.

Mounesan made the statement during a meeting between Iranian and Omani tourism officials on Tuesday, adding that 49,000 Omani tourists visited Iran in the six-month period.

He said the tourism sector is the third main driver of the world’s economy, adding that relying on this industry would reduce nations’ worries about finishing their natural resources and non-renewable energy, according to IRNA.

Iran’s cultural heritage minister visited the Muscat National Museum and Royal Opera House as part of his trip to the neighboring Persian Gulf country on Monday.

He also paid a visit to a miniature gallery by Iranian artist Fatemeh Maleki on Monday.

He was accompanied by Omani Tourism Minister Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrizi and Iran’s Ambassador to the Persian Gulf country Mohammad-Reza Nouri-Shahroudi.

Mounesan, who has recently joined the Iranian cabinet after Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization turned into a ministry, is on an official visit to Oman in a bid to strengthen mutual cooperation in tourism industry.

 

   
KeyWords
Omani
IranDaily
Iran
 
