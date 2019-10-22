RSS
0629 GMT October 22, 2019

News ID: 260607
Published: 0342 GMT October 22, 2019

17 Iranian artworks to go under hammer at Bonhams

17 Iranian artworks to go under hammer at Bonhams

Seventeen artworks by Iranian artists will go under the hammer at Bonhams Auction in London today.

Bonhams is offering 73 artworks by artists from the Middle East, including Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Syria, in its ‘Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art’ section on October 23 on New Bond Street in London.

The highest-priced Iranian artwork is ‘Still Life in Frame,’ by Manoucher Yektai. It will go under the hammer at £80,000-120,000, Mehr News Agency reported.

Following that is the ‘Trees’ painting by Sohrab Sepehri, valued at £75,000-100,000. Other highly-valued pieces by Iranian artists include ‘TCHE+PANGOM’ by Charles Hossein Zenderoudi (£60,000-80,000), ‘Zekre Allah’ by Mohammad Ehsaei (£50,000-80,000) and ‘Stars’ by Monir Farmanfarmaian (£40,000-60,000).

Bonhams is a privately-owned international auction house and one of the world’s oldest and largest auctioneers of fine art and antiques. Bonhams holds more than 280 sales a year in more than 60 collecting areas, including Asian art, photos, motor cars and jewelry. It has sales in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Edinburgh and Sydney.

 

 

   
