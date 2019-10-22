Iran’s Arvand Co. ranks second as Mideast EPVC producer: CEO

Iran’s Arvand Petrochemical Company now ranks as the second producer of emulsion PVC (EPVC) in the Middle East, said the firm’s CEO on Tuesday.

Hassan Neshanzadeh added that his company is the sole producer of the product in the country, Shana reported.

He also noted that the firm was among the world’s biggest producers of chlorine-based products, putting its installed production capacity at 2.8 million tons per year.

The managing director said his company comprises of a number of plants including chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), PVC suspension (SPVC) and EPVC units.

He said it is capable of producing 600,000 tons of caustic soda, 300,000 tons of SPVC and 40,000 tons of EPVC per year.

Neshanzadeh stressed that the company is capable of supplying chlorine to four domestic petrochemical firms in addition to meeting its own demand for the product.

The establishment of Arvand Petrochemical Company has helped the country become self-sufficient in production of caustic soda, he said, noting that in addition, the firm currently exports its surplus production.

“Caustic soda is a strategic product used in production of oil, gas, detergents, aluminum and steel.”

He put Iran’s annual PVC production capacity at 740,000 tons.

Neshanzadeh said Saudi Arabia’s SABIC is the largest producer of EPVC in the Middle East.

He noted that Iran’s annual demand for different grades of EPVC stands at 25,000 tons.