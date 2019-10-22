Jahangiri: Iran’s exports up by 22%

Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said the country’s exports in the first half of the current Iranian year (March 21-September 22) have risen by 22 percent compared to last year.

Addressing a session of the High Council of the Industrial Free Trade and Special Economic Zones, Jahangiri praised Iranian exporters for contributing to the country’s economic growth, reported Tasnim News Agency.

Hailing the exporters for being at the front line of the fight against the economic war, the vice president said despite all sanctions and cruel pressures against Iran, the volume of exports during the first half of the current year has increased by 22 percent in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

“All Iranian organizations and institutions in charge of exports must support the country’s business people and exporters and pave the way for an increase in non-oil exports,” he underlined.

Jahangiri also said that the neighboring countries are the best target markets for Iranian exports, urging the Free Trade Zone officials to prepare the ground for a stronger presence of Iranian businesses in Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Central Asian states, and the southern neighbors.

The vice president explained that an export boom will help Iran reduce the currency deficit, adding, “Under the current circumstances, in which the country’s currency income has diminished because of the oil sanctions, we must seize the opportunity and strengthen the non-oil exports sector to supply the needed currency.”

Last month, the head of Iran’s Plan and Budget Organization, Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, said that next year’s national budget bill has been prepared with a substantial reduction in the share of petrodollars.