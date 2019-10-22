RSS
0628 GMT October 22, 2019

Published: 0408 GMT October 22, 2019

‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ wins in Uruguay

‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ wins in Uruguay

Iranian documentary, ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane,’ which is about the world-renowned filmmaker, Abbas Kiarostami, has won an award for best documentary feature at the fourth Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

Directed by Mahmoudreza Sani, and produced by Behrouz Neshan, the film is the latest narrative on the late, world-renowned Iranian filmmaker, Abbas Kiarostami, ISNA reported.

In this film, Kiarostami is portrayed as a child who is exploring new games. As Kiarostami says, cinema for him is like a game that allows him to go back to his childhood.

The piece attempts to depict Kiarostami’s worldview and his perspective on life and cinema.

The Salto Independent Film Festival is celebrated in the City of Salto, capital of Salto Department, in Uruguay.

 

   
