Daesh attack kills high-profile police cmdr. in north-central Iraq

Iraqi Interior Minister Yassin al-Yasiri told the official Iraqi News Agency on Tuesday that Commander of the Fourth Division of the Federal Police, Major General Ali al-Lami, had been killed in an attack by a group of Daesh terrorists, Presstv Reported.

This is while Arabic-language Ababeel News news agency reported that Lami lost his life while combating the last remnants of Daesh terror group in the city of Samarra, located 125 kilometers (78 miles) north of the capital Baghdad.

An unnamed security source told Ababeel News that “the Commander of the Fourth Division of the Federal Police, Major General Ali al-Lami, a colonel and four other aides were killed when Daesh (terrorists) targeted their boat during a reconnaissance tour on the Tigris River in Samarra. The assault also resulted in the injury of other associates.”

Moreover, Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network reported that Lami lost his life in a Daesh attack in the area of ​​Mutibja, which lies between the eastern province of Diyala and Salahuddin province.

On September 21, Iraqi pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) announced the conclusion of a military campaign against the sleeper cells of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the central parts of the country as well as a sector of the vast western desert leading to the border with Saudi Arabia.

The media bureau of the volunteer forces, better known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi, announced in a statement that the fifth phase of the Will of Victory operation, which had started on September 16, was wrapped up as different units and forces of Iraqi military forces cleared the remote territory between the provinces of Karbala, Najaf and Anbar.

The operation was jointly carried out by various Iraqi forces, including al-Jazira Operation Command, federal police, the army, the PMU, counter-terrorism units and the air force.

Former Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi declared the end of military operations against Daesh in the country on December 9, 2017.

On July 10 that year, he had formally declared victory over Daesh in Mosul, which served as the terrorists’ main urban stronghold in Iraq.

In the run-up to Mosul's liberation, Iraqi army soldiers and volunteer Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters had made sweeping gains against Daesh.

Iraqi forces took control of eastern Mosul in January 2017 after 100 days of fighting, and launched the battle in the west on February 19 last year.