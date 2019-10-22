The FCO did not express objections to the planned departure of Sacoolas

According to The Daily Mirror on October 21, the US Embassy in London had notified the FCO of Anne Sacoolas’s planned departure and enquired as to whether the FCO had “strong objections”.

The fact that Sacoolas left the UK two days after the US Embassy notification appears to suggest that the FCO did not express objections to what amounts to an escape from justice, Presstv Reported.

Sacoolas killed 19-year old Harry Dunn on August 27 by crashing her car into his motorcycle outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, which houses a US Signals Intelligence spy base.

According to a Northamptonshire Police statement after the crash, Sacoolas’s car “was being driven on the wrong side of the road”.

Based on the findings of the Police, at minimum Sacoolas should have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving. The offence can attract a prison sentence of up to fourteen years.

Sacoolas, who is the wife of an American spy, claimed diplomatic immunity as part of her escape from British justice.

But the immunity has been subjected to critical scrutiny in recent weeks, especially after revelations that Britain had acceded to US demands to extend diplomatic immunity to the US spy base (RAF Croughton) in 1994.

As the base is not a diplomatic facility, then it should not ordinarily enjoy the privileges afforded by diplomatic immunity.

Whilst the British government digs its head in the sand on the issue, young Harry’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, have spearheaded efforts to bring Sacoolas to justice.

The estranged couple traveled to America last week and met US President Donald Trump at the White House in a failed effort to persuade him to return Sacoolas to the UK. But they refused an offer to meet Sacoolas at the White House, which was widely viewed as a public relations stunt by Trump.

In the latest development in the case, British police officers investigating young Harry’s death will reportedly interview Sacoolas under caution in the US.