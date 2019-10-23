Ancient Egypt shock: Scientists baffled as coffin with ‘nonsense hieroglyphics’ discovered

The coffin, discovered at an enormous burial site just south of Cairo, Egypt, has baffled leading archeologists after they could not decipher the hieroglyphics scrawled across it.

Scientists claim the coffin to date back to over 2,000 years, yet the inscriptions surrounding it have been called “nonsense” and likely the work of a poor copy cat, express.co.uk wrote.

Burial sites are usually made up of noblemen and people of whose status was untouchable.

Thus, inscriptions are more often than not near perfect, with flawless design and patterns, and easily decipherable code.

Yet, the most recent find by Dr. Kamil Kuraszkiewicz, an Egyptologist from the University of Warsaw, proved a difficult task to decode.

This, Kuraszkiewicz claimed, is likely due to a cheap attempt at copying the more elegant and intricate hieroglyphs of esteemed and high status Egyptians.

On finding the coffin, Kuraszkiewicz labeled the inscriptions as “clumsy” and likely written by an illiterate worker.

In total, 36 mummies were found at Saqqare, Egypt’s famous “city of the dead”.

The giant cemetery is home to thousands of ancient corpses and is the site of the Djoser Pyramid.

At 4,700 years old, the pyramid is regarded as the first pyramid ever built.

The coffins found in the new site, thought to be between 2,000 and 2,600 years old, were in extremely bad condition.

The bodies inside were only given a simple wrapping and embalming, suggesting the dead were of working or middle class families, rather than the elite.

Kuraszkiewicz told the Polish Press Agency: "Most of the mummies we discovered were very modest.

“They were only subjected to basic embalming treatments, wrapped in bandages and placed directly in pits dug in the sand.