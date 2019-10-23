RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0455 GMT October 23, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260643
Published: 0142 GMT October 23, 2019

UN creates joint observation posts in Yemen's key port city

UN creates joint observation posts in Yemen's key port city
A coast guard walks past a ship docked at the Red Sea port of Hodeida
Reuters

The UN said four joint observation posts manned by both Yemen's Houthis and the Saudi-backed forces loyal to former Yemeni government have been established in a key port city.

The head of the UN mission to the city of Hodeida, retired General Abhijit Guha, announced late on Tuesday that the warring sides had finalized written agreements and posted liaison officers at all four locations in Hodeida, AP reported.

The UN mission said Guha has visited the posts this week as part of the implementation of a UN-brokered ceasefire in Hodeida, agreed to by both sides last December in Sweden.

The talks with Yemen's former Saudi-backed government resulted in an agreement which calls for a ceasefire in Hodeida, a prisoner exchange and a statement of understanding on the southern city of Ta’izz.

Government negotiator Mohammed al-Qadri said another post will be established soon. He said monitors would be positioned on Hodeida's eastern and southern outskirts to help enforce the UN-brokered ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the former government back to power.

The conflict has since killed tens of thousands of people – most of them civilians – and driven millions more to the brink of famine in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

 

   
KeyWords
The UN
Yemen's Houthis
Hodeida
Iran Daily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1087 sec