UN creates joint observation posts in Yemen's key port city

The UN said four joint observation posts manned by both Yemen's Houthis and the Saudi-backed forces loyal to former Yemeni government have been established in a key port city.

The head of the UN mission to the city of Hodeida, retired General Abhijit Guha, announced late on Tuesday that the warring sides had finalized written agreements and posted liaison officers at all four locations in Hodeida, AP reported.

The UN mission said Guha has visited the posts this week as part of the implementation of a UN-brokered ceasefire in Hodeida, agreed to by both sides last December in Sweden.

The talks with Yemen's former Saudi-backed government resulted in an agreement which calls for a ceasefire in Hodeida, a prisoner exchange and a statement of understanding on the southern city of Ta’izz.

Government negotiator Mohammed al-Qadri said another post will be established soon. He said monitors would be positioned on Hodeida's eastern and southern outskirts to help enforce the UN-brokered ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the former government back to power.

The conflict has since killed tens of thousands of people – most of them civilians – and driven millions more to the brink of famine in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.