Italian envoy calls for expansion of cultural ties with Iran

Italy's Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone on Wednesday called for bolstering of Iran-Italy cultural relations and cooperation.

Iran’s northeastern Province of Khorasan Razavi and Italian city of Matera enjoy long-standing cultural ties, he said, adding that one of the streets of the Italian city has been named “Khorasan” and the bust of the great Persian poet, Ferdowsi, (920-1020) was also donated to be installed in the city of Matera, IRNA wrote.

Iranian Province of Khorasan is proud of having a number of prominent literary figures namely Khayyam, Attar as well as Ferdowsi, he said, adding this could help broaden its ties with Matera which was selected as “2019 European Capital of Culture”.

Both countries have also many potentials to expand their cooperation in terms of archeology, he underlined.

The Italian official further noted that the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in the city of Mashhad, the provincial capital of Khorasan Razavi, provides another great cultural opportunity for international visitors.

Perrone said his visit to Iran was mainly aimed at knowing Iranian cultural and economic potentials.