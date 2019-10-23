Kiarostami, Jr.’s ‘Exodus’ wins at New Orleans Film Festival

The Iranian film, ‘Exodus,’ directed by Bahman Kiarostami, won the Jury Award of the Documentary Features Competition section of the 30th New Orleans Film Festival.

The festival, which is an Oscar-qualifying event, was held from October 24-30 in the US state of Louisiana, the neworleansfilmsociety.org wrote.

‘Exodus’ is about migrant workers from Afghanistan who have lined up to leave Iran as the renewed US sanctions have sparked a recession, but first, they must endure interrogations at an immigration center in Tehran.

The film has recently won the Award of Excellence in the New Asian Currents section at the 16th Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival in Japan.

Kiarostami, Jr., views the documentary to be typically a sequel to his books, ‘Photo Riahi’ and ‘Golshahr’.

Bahman, son of the late celebrated filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, said that he was inspired by his father in making ‘Exodus’. “The film owes a debt to Abbas Kiarostami’s ‘Homework’ and ‘First Graders’ ”.

The short films, ‘Black Eared,’ by Behzad Azadi and ‘Absent Wound,’ by Maryam Tafakkori, were also among the films in the running.

‘Gray Body,’ directed by Samaneh Shojaei, about a doctor who is visiting a roomful of psychiatric patients, was also screened in the short animation competition section of the event.